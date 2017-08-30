Toddler in critical condition after being ejected from car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - There was a serious crash with multiple injuries early Wednesday morning at the intersection of Delmar and North 18th Street.

A Nissan Pathfinder was traveling south on 18th Street when a blue vehicle ran a stoplight and hit the Pathfinder.

Police said a toddler was thrown from the vehicle and two female drivers were injured. Sources tell us the child was not in a car seat.

Witnesses working in the area said police responded to the accident quickly. They saw police pull the baby from beneath the SUV.

The baby was not breathing, according to a source, so officers began CPR and rushed the baby in a police cruiser to a nearby hospital.

Some business owners and residents on this street claim that this is the third accident at this intersection within 48 hours. They say drivers need to pay more attention to the speed limit and slow down. One lady who works in the area said there is a renewed concern about speed following this crash.

Police say both female drivers were transported to area hospitals and are expected to survive. The child is currently listed in critical condition.