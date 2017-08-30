× Woman charged with manslaughter in death of bicyclist

SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) _ A 27-year-old southeast Missouri woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a bicyclist, with police saying she smoked synthetic marijuana prior to the accident.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports that Alonda Harris was driving down a Sikeston street Saturday afternoon when she struck 56-year-old Donnell Johnson of Sikeston, who died from his injuries.

Harris told police that she swerved because she didn’t think the bicyclist was going to move, but he swerved, too. But police say it was determined in an interview with Harris that she had smoked synthetic marijuana.

Harris is jailed on $10,000 bond and doesn’t have a listed attorney.

___

Information from: Standard Democrat