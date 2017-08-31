AARP: Best communities in America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _AARP released "Where We Live," a book highlighting the best ideas from all 50 states. Nancy Leamond, Executive Vice President of Community, State and National Affairs for AARP, discusses some inspiring ideas by local leaders across the country that are improving their communities.

The communities where we live are on the front lines addressing the needs of an aging population. Approximately 46 million people in the United States are now age 65 or older. That number will grow over the next 15 years to 73 million—or one out of every five people nationwide. Rising to the challenge of this future requires change.

The good news is that the things that make it easier for older Americans to stay in their homes and communities (which is where they want to be) also support the population at large.

A livable community is safe and secure and has affordable and appropriate housing, diverse transportation options, and supportive community features and services. The 2017 edition of AARP`s "Where We Live" takes a broader look at what`s happening on the ground, recognizing that good ideas and the energy to push them forward can come from both community leaders and policymakers.

As AARP's Chief Advocacy and Engagement Officer, Leamond has responsibility for driving the organization`s social mission on behalf of Americans 50-plus and their families. She leads government affairs and legislative campaigns for AARP.

Leamond also oversees public education campaigns, community engagement, and volunteerism and service for aarp. She leads a team of 650 staff and more than 17,000 volunteers across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

