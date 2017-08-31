American Red Cross: Hurricane Harvey donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _For days now, millions of people in Texas have been pounded by fierce storms, historic rainfall and the aftermath of flooding like nothing we've seen since Hurricane Katrina.

American Red Cross President and CEO, Gail J. McGovern, joined us live from the Texas Red Cross shelter in New Braunfels to discuss recovery efforts.

The American Red Cross has launched one of its largest relief efforts to date along the Texas and Louisiana coasts for the tens of thousands of victims of the record flooding caused by the most powerful storm to hit the United States in more than a decade. American Red Cross volunteers are providing shelter, food and comfort for residents who have been forced from their homes due to rising, life-threatening waters in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, the first category 4 hurricane to strike the United States since Hurricane Charley 13-years-ago.

Weather forecasters say the situation continues to worsen with more torrential rains expected all week as the storm`s remnants meander over the Lone Star state and threaten Houston, the fourth largest city in the United States.

Since major Hurricane Harvey first came ashore Friday night, just north of Corpus Christi and as of Saturday night, Red Cross and community partners have set up 34 shelters in Texas and provided refuge and meals to more than 1,800 residents who had no place to go after flood waters began rising and which still continue rising in many coastal communities.

Consider this:

•Flooding has reached several feet in many communities in southeast Texas from Houston to San Antonio and along the coast from Corpus Christi to southwest Louisiana.

•Mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect for portions of some counties in Texas that affect hundreds of thousands of people in Texas as the storm continues to drop record rainfall over the inundated gulf coast region.

•Getting help to some areas is still challenging, due to devastating floodwaters and closed roads.

•Evacuations are continuing in areas of Texas after the hurricane first went inland. Residents are warned to listen to the advice of emergency officials and be prepared to evacuate quickly.

•The shelters are providing for the immediate needs of those affected, including a safe place to stay and food to eat and more importantly comfort in a time of need. The red cross is always there, and we will be helping people as long as we are needed.

The Red Cross depends on financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately. Help people affected by Hurricane Harvey by visiting redcross.org, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS or texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.