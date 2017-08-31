Clerk uses pepper spray to disperse raucous teens at candy shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – A clerk used pepper spray to disperse a group of teens during a disturbance at a candy shop in University City earlier this week.

The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. A clerk at Rocket Fizz on the Delmar Loop reported that six juveniles began misbehaving and that she confronted them for stealing.

According to University City police, the clerk reported that the teens “began to become extremely aggressive, verbally assaulting her and approaching her while she was behind the counter.”

The clerk told police she displayed a knife out of fear and the teens left. They later returned, she said, displaying the same aggressive behavior.

The clerk said she feared for her safety, used pepper spray on the teens, and called the police.

University City police confirmed the department is investigating and obtaining surveillance video. The teens were not arrested, but were taken to the police department to be treated for exposure to pepper spray.

No one was seriously injured.