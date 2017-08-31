Community wants answers after latest officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A community is on edge after another St. Louis officer-involved shooting of a man police said threatened them with a gun.

"It's time and time again and we can't get to the truth of what's going on," said local pastor Rodney Carrier.

Thursday's shooting happened in the 3800 block of Maffitt. Police said they observed a vehicle which had recently been reported stolen and tried to stop it. Police said they used spike strips to try to disable the vehicle, but it wouldn't stop.

"Two occupants of the vehicle fled on foot, one of the occupants was armed with a handgun, he turned, flourished the officer, the officer in fear of his life fired several shots striking the individual in the upper torso, the other individual fled but was taken into custody," said Interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole.

O'Toole said the man who was shot is stable in guarded condition. The officer who fired the shots is a 39-year-old man who's been with the department for 10 years. He had been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

​"When people don't comply with the law, when they flee from the police, when their tires are flattened by spike strips which we use to and they continue to flee. I think it's clear who we're dealing with," O'Toole said. "We are dealing with violent offenders in our city.”

Those in the community want not only answers, but for the violence to stop.

"Just stop the violence," said Charita Jones. "It's that simple; put the guns down.”