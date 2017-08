Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Il. _Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is set to sign the new school funding bill today. He says he`s pleased the bill equalizes funding between poor and wealthy districts.

The governor spoke Wednesday at Mater Dei Catholic School in Breese, Illinois. Rauner strongly supports a special $75 million scholarship fund that can be used by low income families.

The scholarship fund is expected to help nearly 6,000 students each year.