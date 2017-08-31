Groundbreaking for new SSM Health SLU Hospital

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The future of medicine in Midtown took a major step forward this morning. Ground was officially broken on the new $550 million SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital and Ambulatory Care Center just off Grand.

Work has been ongoing at the site for some time.

The new hospital is being built next to SLU Hospital. It will be more than 800,000 square feet and will have 316 private patient rooms. It will also have an expanded level one trauma center and emergency department along with larger intensive care units.

“The new hospital really represents concrete evidence of SSM Health and St. Louis University`s commitment to our community. There hasn`t been construction on this campus in about 30 years and this is a chance for us to really develop state of the art facilities,” said Kate Becker, the President of SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital.

The new hospital should be done by September 2020.

The current SLU Hospital will stay open during construction of the new facility.

