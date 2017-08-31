Harris House: Walk or run for recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — For over 50 years, Harris House has helped people recover from drug and alcohol addiction. It's located right here in St. Louis and is the largest treatment facility in the Midwest.

Alex Noel is the chief operating officer at Harris House and is here with more on their treatment program. His organization offers both inpatient and outpatient services.

This Saturday they're inviting everyone to come out for a walk-run for recovery in Creve Coeur Lake Park

Harris House: St. Louis Walk / Run For Recovery

Saturday

7:00am - Race Day Registration

8:30am - Walk / Run Starts

Tremayne Pavilion in Creve Couer Lake Park

13725 Marine Ave.

Maryland Heights

www.HarrisHouseSTL.org/Run