× Illinois gubernatorial candidate Biss picks Chicago alderman as running mate

CHICAGO (AP) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Daniel Biss has chosen Chicago Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa as his running mate.

Ramirez-Rosa was elected to City Council in 2015 at age 26, one of the youngest ever elected in the city. He’s a member of the Progressive Reform Caucus and was a delegate for Bernie Sanders in last year’s Democratic National Convention.

In a statement, he says the 2018 election is a chance to change the “fundamental direction” of Illinois by putting middle class people first.

Biss, a state senator, is among several Democrats lining up for a chance to unseat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, who is seeking a second term. They include businessmen J.B. Pritzker and Chris Kennedy.

Candidates for governor and lieutenant governor run on the same ticket in Illinois.