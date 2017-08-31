× Off-duty Chicago officer fatally shoots man during robbery

HAZEL CREST, Ill. (AP) _ An off-duty Chicago police officer has shot and killed a man he says was trying to rob him in suburban Hazel Crest.

A preliminary investigation shows the officer had made an arrangement online to buy a computer.

Hazel Crest police say the officer was in street clothes and driving his personal vehicle when he met two men Tuesday night at a prearranged location.

One of the men pulled a handgun and they began to take items from the officer’s pockets. The officer was able to shoot one of them before they could get his gun.

Hazel Crest police found a gun in the hand of the man shot by the officer. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The other man was able to flee.