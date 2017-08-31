Police shoot suspect in north St. Louis; officer has minor injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — There has been an officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not known at this time. The shooting happened in the 3800 block of Maffit. There is a large police presence in the area.

Police say that one 30-year-old man was shot. That suspect has been taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

No officers were shot in this incident. One officer is suffering from an injury to his knee. That officer has been taken to an area hospital.

There is a crowd gathering near the scene of the shooting. St. Louis Police have crime tape up to keep people out of the intersection.

Several other locations have crime tape up in the area. Police appear to be investigating a car that has crashed a block from the shooting scene. They have also gathered around a maroon vehicle in the area.

Police say they will be giving more information about this incident at 6:30pm. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.