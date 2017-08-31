× Prince’s sister says purple wasn’t his favorite color

Tyka Nelson just tweaked a major part of Prince’s legacy.

The sister of the late superstar talked to the Evening Standard about an upcoming exhibit of Prince artifacts set to open in London and mentioned one of his beloved instruments.

“The standout piece for me is his orange Cloud guitar,” the publication quoted Nelson as saying. “It is strange because people always associate the color purple with Prince, but his favorite color was actually orange.”

Full stop.

The singer, who died last year from an opioid overdose at the age of 57, was known as “The Purple One” and shot to megastardom thanks to his now-iconic 1984 film “Purple Rain.”

After his death, there were numerous purple tributes from venues around the world and fans wore purple as a sign of mourning.

Prince is so closely associated with the color purple that he now has his own shade, thanks to the Pantone Color Institute, a leading authority on color trends and design.

Love Symbol #2 is inspired by Prince’s custom-made Yamaha purple piano and is the official color for his brand.

The “My Name Is Prince” exhibit will open at the O2 arena in London on October 26. It will run for 21 days — the record-setting number of days Prince performed at the venue in 2007.