Results from 2 Missouri high school tests tossed

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri education officials say results from two statewide tests can’t be used to gauge how well school districts are educating high school students.

Missouri Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven on Wednesday said the high school Algebra I and English II end-of-course assessments from this past school year are being tossed out.

She says the tests lacked year-to-year comparisons and won’t be used in determining how well districts are doing. Vandeven says results from the two tests still are OK to factor into students’ grades and to determine students’ eligibility for what’s called the A+ Scholarship for community college.

Vandeven says the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is holding the test developer Questar accountable. A request for comment to Questar was not immediately returned Wednesday.