Six Flags St. Louis adding Typhoon Twister in 2018

Posted 12:34 pm, August 31, 2017, by

ST. LOUIS, MO — Get ready for more thrills at Six Flags next year.  A new ride will make a big splash at Hurricane Harbor. Typhoon Twister is set to take St. Louis by storm in 2018. The massive new water attraction is a zero-gravity slide complex that packs two extreme slide thrills into one attraction.

Typhoon Twister features four-person rafts that careen down a 125-foot long whirlpool bowl that spins you 360-degrees, before the bottom drops out, sending you down an enclosed five-story drop.  You'll then shoot up a 45-foot, zero-gravity wave wall before falling back down and shooting out into a splash pool below.