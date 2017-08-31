Typhoon Twister features four-person rafts that careen down a 125-foot long whirlpool bowl that spins you 360-degrees, before the bottom drops out, sending you down an enclosed five-story drop. You'll then shoot up a 45-foot, zero-gravity wave wall before falling back down and shooting out into a splash pool below.
Six Flags St. Louis adding Typhoon Twister in 2018
