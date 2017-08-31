Song of the Day – Six Flags

We’re giving away a FOUR PACK of 2018 SEASON PASSES TO SIX FLAGS!!!! It’s their annual flash sale for the GUARANTEED best deal only through Monday, September 4th which includes a free upgrade to Gold Level, Free Parking, Free visits the rest of THIS YEAR and SO MUCH MORE!

PRICE: $53.99 ( compared to One Day Admission ticket that cost $66.99 !) / That is a 70% savings off of normal Season Pass price.

PERKS: Free upgrade to exclusive Gold level, Free Parking, Free visits rest of 2017, Free Friend Ticket to Holiday in the Park, Free One-Time Skip the Line Pass, Free Ride or Character Photo, Free All Season Shopping Pass (20% of retail purchases), and MUCH more!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Thursday, August 31st. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

ENTER BELOW!