ST. LOUIS, MO — If you ever feel like most of your money is going toward taxes, you're probably right. A new study shows the average American family spends more money on taxes than on food.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says that American households spent an average of nearly $10,500 on local, state, and federal taxes last year. That's compared to only about $7,000 on food and $2,000 on clothes.