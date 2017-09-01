Big Muddy Blues Festival in Laclede’s Landing this weekend

They say there’s nothing quite like listening to the blues; this weekend you can hear all varieties at the Big Muddy Blues Festival at Laclede’s Landing.

“It’s the legacy; it’s blues music!” Alonzo Townsene said.

The two-day festival kicked off Friday Night and brought out St. Louisans of all backgrounds.

“It’s all about unity,” Townsene said. “Especially we need that right now, so this weekend we bring every walk of life together down on the place that is changing itself and revitalizing itself, which is Laclede’s Landing.”

However, if the blues isn’t your taste, maybe a Euro might satisfy those taste buds.

Just a couple miles away in Central West End, St. Nicholas Church is hosting its 100th anniversary Greek Festival. That includes the infamous gyro, stuffed with slow-cooked lamb, topped with tomatoes, and rolled with love.

Friday’s blues concert is free, but Saturday will cost about $10 a day or 15 for a two-day pass.

At the Greek festival, everything will be free besides the food.