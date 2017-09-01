× CrimeStoppers offers $20k reward in Glasgow Village quadruple homicide

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – CrimeStoppers has increased the reward for information in a quadruple homicide that took place last week in north county.

Officers discovered the bodies of 56-year-old Patricia Steward, 20-year-old Joseph Corley, 18-year-old Deandre Kelley Jr., and 10-year-old Terrence Dehart inside a home in the the 10400 block of Balmoral Drive on August 24. The four people had been shot to death.

Family members contacted police to conduct a wellness check after not hearing from them on Wednesday.

Corley was identified as Steward’s son and Dehart her adopted son. Kelley was a friend of Corley’s.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case. Anonymous tips may be made by calling 866-371-TIPS or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Meanwhile, the Steward family has set up a Go Fund Me account to help pay funeral expenses for their loved ones.