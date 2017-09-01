× Ex-New York mayor spends more favoring sweetened drink tax

CHICAGO (AP) _ Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is pouring more money into a campaign to shore up support for a Chicago-area tax on sweetened beverages.

Bloomberg is adding $3 million to the $2 million he has already plowed into a different ad supporting the tax, which went into effect Aug. 1.

The new ad features family physician Dr. Javette Orgain. In it Orgain contends soda companies are targeting children.

The effort comes as the beverage industry and retailers continue an effort to roll back Cook County’s penny-for-ounce soda tax.

Retailers in the Can the Tax coalition on Thursday said the levy harms their businesses.

The coalition issued a statement contending the tax has nothing to do with public health and “everything to do about raising taxes to fuel more county spending.”