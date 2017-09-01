Missouri History Museum opening new panorama exhibit

To understand this city’s history, you might need to come face-to-face with it. The Missouri History Museum would very much like that to happen with a new exhibit.

As public historian for the Missouri History Museum, it’s Adam Kloppe’s job to remind us of our collective past. This weekend, the museum opens the new, oversized ‘Panoramas of the City’ exhibit, in which photos of historical importance are blown up and turned into a near immersive experience.

“…We’ve taken them and scanned them and blown them up, so in some cases they’re 10-feet tall by 35-feet long. So they’re a lot bigger than those original pieces,” Kloppe said. “You can really pick out details you couldn’t see when they were at their original size.”

All the panorama pictures in the exhibit showcase St. Louis from the years 1900 to 1950. Most were taken with a fixed rotation camera. The panoramic device would rotate and pull the film through the camera to expose parts of the film as it captured the image.