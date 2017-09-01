× Rauner seeks federal help for 4 counties hit by July floods

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Gov. Bruce Rauner is seeking federal help for people in four northern Illinois counties affected by flooding and severe storms this summer.

Rauner’s office said Friday he asked President Donald Trump to approve federal assistance for property owners in Cook, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties. If the help is approved, people affected would be able to apply for grants and low-interest Small Business Administration loans.

Rauner says the assistance would provide “the much-needed help many need to repair their homes and replace personal property that was destroyed.”

More than 3,200 homes were damaged by record flooding in July. Rauner’s office says an assessment by federal and state agencies concluded there were 244 homes with major damage.