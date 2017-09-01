The Blender with music critic Kevin Johnson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _It’s Friday and time to check in with St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson. He joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with a list a who’s coming to town!
- Kirk Franklin, Ledisi, Major, Nov. 1, Peabody Opera House
- Hoodie Allen, Luke Christopher, Oct. 18, the Pageant
- Tyler, the Creator, Nov. 11, the Pageant, sold out
- Say Anything, Dec. 18-Dec. 19, Delmar Hall
- Here Come the Mummies, Oct. 19, Delmar Hall
- Eli Young Band, Sept. 14, moves from the Ready Room to Delmar Hall
- Michael Blackson, Nov. 10-12, Helium Comedy Club
- The Toadies, Sept. 9, Delmar Hall, sold out
- Aaron Lewis, Friday, Chesterfield Amphitheatre
- Johnny Gill, Friday, Ballpark Village
- Pete Rock, Friday, Delmar Hall, part of the Producer Series competition
- Smash Mouth, Friday, Wildey Theater
- The Living End, Friday, the Old Rock House
- Big Muddy Blues Festival, Friday-Sunday, Laclede`s Landing, six stages, 50 acts
- Umphreys McGee, Friday-Saturday, the Pageant
- Arnez J, Friday and Saturday, Helium Comedy Club
- The Struts, Saturday, Ballpark Village