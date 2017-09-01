The Blender with music critic Kevin Johnson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _It’s Friday and time to check in with St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson. He joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with a list a who’s coming to town!

Kirk Franklin, Ledisi, Major, Nov. 1, Peabody Opera House

Hoodie Allen, Luke Christopher, Oct. 18, the Pageant

Tyler, the Creator, Nov. 11, the Pageant, sold out

Say Anything, Dec. 18-Dec. 19, Delmar Hall

Here Come the Mummies, Oct. 19, Delmar Hall

Eli Young Band, Sept. 14, moves from the Ready Room to Delmar Hall

Michael Blackson, Nov. 10-12, Helium Comedy Club

The Toadies, Sept. 9, Delmar Hall, sold out

Aaron Lewis, Friday, Chesterfield Amphitheatre

Johnny Gill, Friday, Ballpark Village

Pete Rock, Friday, Delmar Hall, part of the Producer Series competition

Smash Mouth, Friday, Wildey Theater

The Living End, Friday, the Old Rock House

Big Muddy Blues Festival, Friday-Sunday, Laclede`s Landing, six stages, 50 acts

Umphreys McGee, Friday-Saturday, the Pageant

Arnez J, Friday and Saturday, Helium Comedy Club

The Struts, Saturday, Ballpark Village