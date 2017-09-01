How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

The Blender with music critic Kevin Johnson

Posted 12:07 pm, September 1, 2017, by , Updated at 12:08PM, September 1, 2017

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _It’s Friday and time to check in with St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson. He joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with a list a who’s coming to town!

  • Kirk Franklin, Ledisi, Major, Nov. 1, Peabody Opera House
  • Hoodie Allen, Luke Christopher, Oct. 18, the Pageant
  • Tyler, the Creator, Nov. 11, the Pageant, sold out
  • Say Anything, Dec. 18-Dec. 19, Delmar Hall
  • Here Come the Mummies, Oct. 19, Delmar Hall
  • Eli Young Band, Sept. 14, moves from the Ready Room to Delmar Hall
  • Michael Blackson, Nov. 10-12, Helium Comedy Club
  • The Toadies, Sept. 9, Delmar Hall, sold out
  • Aaron Lewis, Friday, Chesterfield Amphitheatre
  • Johnny Gill, Friday, Ballpark Village
  • Pete Rock, Friday, Delmar Hall, part of the Producer Series competition
  • Smash Mouth, Friday, Wildey Theater
  • The Living End, Friday, the Old Rock House
  • Big Muddy Blues Festival, Friday-Sunday, Laclede`s Landing, six stages, 50 acts
  • Umphreys McGee, Friday-Saturday, the Pageant
  • Arnez J, Friday and Saturday, Helium Comedy Club
  • The Struts, Saturday, Ballpark Village