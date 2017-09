Cybercrimes are growing at an alarming rate. Criminals are using technology to steal everything from your personal information to your life savings. While everyone is a target, one group of people have more to lose than others. That’s one reason AT&T and the Oasis Institute are working together to offer a series of new tech training to prevent them from becoming easy prey for online predators. The courses focus on preventing older adults from becoming victims of cybercrimes, including phishing.