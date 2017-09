Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAUGET, Il. _The search is on this morning for the person who shot two people outside of a Metro East nightclub. Police say a fight broke out in the parking lot of the OZ Nightclub in Sauget around 1 a.m.

Two people were shot. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A few cars had bullet holes.

Police are checking surveillance video.