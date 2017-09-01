Two police officers shot north of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — Emergency crews are at the intersection of 14th and Cass in downtown St. Louis. Sources tell FOX 2 that two officers were injured in a shooting. Reporter Chris Hayes says there may have been an assault rifle used in this shooting.

Investigators are looking for a suspect. They have a name of a person they are sending out over police dispatch. They are looking for a 2003 tan van with Illinois plates.

One police officer was shot in the leg. It is not clear where the other officer was shot. The condition of both officers is not known at this time. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is heading to the hospital to meet with the injured officers.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting are not known at this time. The scene of the shooting is secure. Police are investigating a silver car in the area.

A staging area is setup a few blocks away at Biddle.

More details will be posted as this story develops.