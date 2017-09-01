Weekends on the Web: Labor Day Weekend 2017 Events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)-Looking for some fun events this weekend?

Weekends on the Web: Labor Day Weekend, September 2-4, 2017

Weekends on the Web: Labor Day Weekend, September 2-4, 2017

Big Muddy Blues Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 2-3 ( Also Friday) Venue: Laclede’s Landing, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 3:00pm-Midnight bothy days. Tickets: 1-Day $10 day of, 2-Day $20 day of

Enjoy a wide range of artists who represent extensions of the Blues genre, such as, soul, R&B, rockabilly, gospel and jazz. Acts will perform on three stages outside and three clubs inside.

http://bigmuddybluesfestival.com/

Japanese Festival

Date: Saturday-Monday, September 2-4 Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden, South St. Louis, MO

Saturday & Sunday: 10:00am-8:00pm, Sunday: 10:00am-5:00pm

Admission: 13 & up $15.00, Members and ages 3–12 $7.00

Celebrating the history, culture, and people of Japan at one of the largest and oldest festivals of its kind in the United States.

http://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/things-to-do/events/signature-events/japanese-festival.aspx

100th Annual St. Louis Greek Festival

Date: Saturday-Monday, September 2-4 Venue: St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Central West End

Saturday & Sunday: 11:00am-9:00pm Monday: 11:00am-8:00pm Admission: Free

Gyros, moussaka, spanakopita, baklava. . . there’s no better way to spend Labor Day weekend this side of Mykonos. Come and experience a taste of Greece, Live Music, Church Tours & Books, and Greek Folk Dancing.

http://www.opastl.com/

Gateway Cup

The Gateway Cup takes place in the heart of four unique St. Louis neighborhoods. Each race course is a one mile lap and the race format is known as a “criterium,” where the pack of cyclists pass by every few minutes. Races start each day at 10:00am.

Friday, September 1 - Tour De Lafayette

Saturday, September 2- Tour De Francis Park

Sunday, September 3- Giro Della Montagna (The Hill)

Monday, September 4 - Benton Park Classic

http://gatewaycup.com/events/

Queeny Park Art Fair

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 2-3 Venue: Greensfelder Rec Complex, Queeny Park, Ballwin, MO

Saturday: 10am-6pm; Sunday: 11am-4pm Admission $5.00

More than 130 artists from 20 states will be showing works in various media including painting, sculpture, and jewelry making.

http://www.artfairatqueenypark.com/

Harvest Fest at Stone Hill Winery

Date: Saturday, September 2 Venue: Stone Hill Winery, Hermann, MO

Time: 12:00pm-7:00pm Admission: Free

Spend some time in Missouri wine country over Labor Day weekend. The celebration includes pumpkin painting, grape stomping and a homemade wine competition.

http://stonehillwinery.com/winery-events/signature-events/harvest-festival/

Midwest Wingfest

Date: Saturday, September 2 (Also Friday night) Venue: St. Clair Square Mall, Fairview Heights, IL

Time: Noon-11pm Admission: free, $10 wristband fee for those 21 & over who want to drink alcohol.

If you like chicken wings, don't miss the Midwest Wingfest. There will be dozens of varieties of gourmet and hot wings to sample, plus live music, a wing eating contest, a car cruise, and more.

http://www.midwestwingfest.com/

Applefest

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 2-3 Venue: Eckert's Orchards, Belleville, IL

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm Admission: Free

Wagon rides, great festival foods, children’s activities and much more make this an apple pickin’ good time for everyone! Funnel cakes, caramel apples and more to tempt your taste buds.

http://www.eckerts.com/events-at-eckerts/applefest-belleville

UniverSoul Circus

Date: Saturday - Monday, September 3-5 Venue: Next to Dome at America’s Center, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: Noon, 4p, 7:30p; Sunday: 12:30p, 3:30p. 6:30p; Monday: 2:30p, 6:30p

Tickets: $17.00-$35.00

UniverSoul Circus brings the best acts from across the planet under one big top for rock star performances.

http://www.universoulcircus.com/stl

The Great Godfrey Maze

Date: Saturday - Monday, September 3-5 Venue: Glazebrook Park, Godfrey, Illinois

Saturday: 11am-10pm; Sundays: 1pm- Dusk; Labor Day: 11am-Dusk

Admission: $6 adults, $4 children ages 6 to 11, Children five and younger are free

http://godfreyil.org/index.cfm?page=2549

Downtown Labor Day Parade

Date: Monday, September 5 Venue: Downtown St. Louis

Time: 9:00am

Thousands of local union members will march through Downtown St. Louis for the annual Labor Day Parade. The parade begins at 13th and Olive then makes its way down Tucker Street, past St. Louis City Hall and west on Market Street to 15th Street.

http://labortribune.com/st-louis-labor-day-parade-line-up-set-3/

Belleville Labor Day Parade and Picnic

Date: Monday, September 4 Venue: Belleville, IL

Time: 10:00am

The parade begins along First Street in downtown Belleville. After the parade, there is a picnic in Hough Park beginning at 11:30am.

http://www.belleville.net/Calendar.aspx?EID=1971&day=6&month=9&year=2017&calType=0