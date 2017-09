× Westbound I-70 closed in north St. Louis following carjacking, crash

ST. LOUIS – The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed late Friday afternoon heading into the weekend following a police pursuit and crash.

The accident occurred at I-70 just beyond Shreve Avenue.

Police were notified of a carjacking and pursued the stolen vehicle onto the interstate. The crash happened a short time later.

