Chamber Project St. Louis opens 10th season with “FAITH”

ST. LOUIS - Chamber Project St. Louis is a group of about 20 musicians who come together to play chamber music concerts at different locations across the city. Their 10th season opens with "FAITH" on Friday, September 8th, at the Missouri History Museum.

"FAITH" is a new work by local composer Adam Maness that remembers the landmark Dred Scott case that rocked the country. Baritone Robert McNichols, Jr. is featured on this program that explores FAITH from many perspectives.

This season includes 7 unique programs which highlight the incredible artistry, creativity and community of St. Louis.

For more information, visit: www.chamberprojectstl.org