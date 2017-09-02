Churches collect donations, Quilters hope to warm hearts of Harvey victims

ST. LOUIS – There are a number of efforts underway this holiday weekend to help hurricane survivors in Texas. Several houses of worship have trailers on their parking lot and will be collecting non-perishable goods along with building and cleaning materials, personal care items, non-perishable food, bottled water, and gift cards.

The locations are as follows:

Bethesda Temple Church, 5401 Bishop J.A. Johnson Ln., Normandy, Mo 63121

Westside Missionary Baptist Church 2677 Dunn Rd., St. Louis, Mo 63136

New Horizon Christian Church, 206 Emerling Dr., St. Louis, Mo 6312Central Reform Congregation 5020 Waterman Blvd., St. Louis, Mo 63108

Volunteers will be on-site collecting goods from 9 am-2 pm through Monday, September 4th.

A different type of relief effort is underway at the O’Fallon, IL Public Safety Building. The Hearts ‘n’ Hands Quilt Guild is looking for volunteers to help make quilts for hurricane survivors. The organization made more than 200 quilts for Katrina survivors. The group plans on sending the quilts in a month or so after some of the more pressing needs are addressed.

Contact LindaLee Hodges at 618-971-5310 or by email at lindaleeh@att.net for more information on how to help. Hodges said her group will be working out of the public safety building until 4 pm Monday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video