Fun Labor Day Weekend events across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - There are plenty of family fun events taking place to celebrate Labor Day Weekend with music, food and outdoor activities in St Louis.

Music will fill the air on Laclede's Landing for the Big Muddy Blues Festival.

This year's event features an "All St. Louis line up" with more than 50 acts from both locally and nationally known artists. Musicians will perform on 3 outdoor stages and 3 indoor stages throughout the landing. Local favorites include Marquise Knox, Jeremiah Johnson and Big Joe Brock. Daily admission is $10 a person, or you can get a two day pass for $20. Music begins each day at 3 pm, and goes until midnight.

Queeny Park is hosting its fall art fair at the Greensfelder Recreation Complex. More than 130 artists from 20 states will be showing works in various media including painting, sculpture and jewelry making. The art fair is also a great place to get an early start on your holiday shopping. Admission is $5. The fair runs September 1-3, 2017.

The Missouri Botanical Garden will host one of the largest and oldest Japanese Festivals. The event features traditional music, dancing, storytelling, great food and more.

For those who love food, the 100th Annual St. Louis Greek festival runs through Labor Day at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on Forest Park Avenue in the Central West End. Free parking is available at the BJC parking garage.

This annual event attracts thousands of visitors who enjoy music, dancing and some of the best Greek food you'll find anywhere.

Labor Day weekend is the last big day of the season for many pools and water parks. You can also have fun in the sun at Raging Rivers, Splash City, Hurricane Harbor and other local parks.