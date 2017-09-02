× Heath insurer to drop individual plans in 17 counties

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Health insurance company Anthem plans to stop offering individual plans next year in 17 Missouri counties, including the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County.

The Indianapolis-based Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer said Friday that the individual health insurance market remains volatile and that pricing individual plans that comply with the federal Affordable Care Act is difficult.

Anthem plans to continue offering individual health plans for 68 Missouri counties both on and off the federal online marketplace. The company said such coverage would not otherwise be available in those counties.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that St. Louis-area residents seeking insurance through the exchange will only be able to obtain it from Cigna.

Anthem also plans to stop selling individual plans for residents of Columbia, Joplin and Springfield.