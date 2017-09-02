× Illinois waives commercial driving test for some veterans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) _ Veterans no longer must take a written test to obtain a commercial driver’s license in Illinois if they operated a large truck in the military in 2016.

Secretary of State Jesse White made the announcement last month, saying veterans should be helped to “find jobs suitable to their skills and experiences.”

Ron Leek owns the Rockford-based R.L. Leek Industries Inc. He hopes the written test waiver will encourage more drivers to join the declining driving industry and says his company welcomes veterans.

The Rockford Register Star reports the American Trucking Associations expects a shortage of 175,000 drivers by 2024.

Veteran Kelvin Hoss says he’s not sure it’s a good idea to waive the tests for recently returned veterans. He says tests help refresh memories and reinforce safety on the road.