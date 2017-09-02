Police: 3 homicides in less than a week in north St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – For the third time in less than a week, St. Louis police are investigating a homicide on Page in north St. Louis. Police say a 25-year-old male was found deceased in a vehicle Saturday morning shortly after 7 am at Page and Semple. The victim had been shot multiple times in front of two vacant homes on Semple.

The homicide was the third in less than week in the neighborhood since Tuesday (August 29, 2017).

Matthew Barry, 44, and Otis Bennett, 45, of St. Louis were both fatally shot in 1300 block of Belt Tuesday just one block from Saturday mornings homicide. In that case a suspect in the double homicide was arrested and charged Wednesday.

Police say 34-year-old Korey Edwards was charged with 2 counts of murder and 2 counts of armed criminal action. Edwards is currently being held on a $500,000 cash only bond.

An investigation is ongoing in Saturday’s homicide at Page and Semple.