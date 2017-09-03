Arts Pop: Fall Reading List 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO – As Summer winds down, you are likely wrapping up your Summer reading list. Time for some new suggestions. St. Louis Post-Dispatch Book Editor, Jane Henderson, has you covered. She’s out with her Fall reading list. So grab, your throw blanket and get comfy.

Her list is headlined by the latest novel by Salman Rushdie, The Golden House. It is set in New York over the past eight years with the big question about its central character’s mysterious past in India. He and his sons dramatically reinvent themselves in America. But who is he? How did he make his money?

Also on the list of more than 50 titles, is Hillary Clinton’s memoir, titled What Happened. It will be released September 12. Also, Ron Chernow, the historian’s whose biography of Alexander Hamiliton inspired the hit musical "Hamilton," has a biography of Ulysses S. Grant coming out in October. And Sleeping Beauties is the title of the upcoming novel by Stephen King and his son Owen King.