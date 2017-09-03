Kirkwood police host birthday party for WWII veteran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, MO - It`s a celebration for a World W II veteran celebrating his 100th birthday, all thanks to an officer in the Kirkwood Police Department hearing his stories.

Robert Wagner and his family celebrated his birthday at PJ’s Tavern on Jefferson in Kirkwood.

Wagner arrived in war jeep, a homage to his time in World War II.

When Wagner Pulled up, he saw his brother who he hasn`t saw in 10 years.

His family members flew in from all around the U.S., some from as far as Alaska.

This celebration was planned by the Kirkwood Police Department.

An officer saw Wagner going on a walk, and tried to offer him a ride, but ended up hearing his amazing war stories and that his birthday was coming up.

That started the planning for the party, which Wagoner told Fox 2 he was overwhelmed by everyone coming out to celebrate his birthday.