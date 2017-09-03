Man charged after two officers and bystander shot Friday

ST. LOUIS, MO – A man has been charged in connection with shooting two police officers and a bystander Friday. The Circuit Attorney’s Office issued warrants against Devonte Morgan, 24, for three counts of assault, three counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. A judge set a $300,000 cash-only bond.

The second subject that was taken into custody on Friday was not charged in this incident.

The wounded officers have been released from the hospital. A 24-year-old woman injured in the incident is listed in critical/stable condition.

Authorities arrested two men suspected of wounding two St. Louis police officers in an attack that also left a woman in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

Acting Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole said Friday evening that the third victim was in her home directly behind the officers when they were attacked. Police say she is 24 and in critical condition.

A 35-year-old male officer and 32-year-old female officer were treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds to their legs and hands and facial wounds caused by shrapnel.

The officers are members of a unit that investigates gang crimes and were attacked while patrolling in their car.