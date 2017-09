× Motorcyclisit killed on Highway 94 in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred Saturday evening near Klondike Park in St. Charles County.

Authorities say 63-year-old Johannes Van Gerwen of Lake St. Louis died on Highway 94 near Klondike Park around 6:30 pm, after failing to negotiate a curve in the road traveling off the road and striking a tree.

An investigation is ongoing.