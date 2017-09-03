New fears of nuclear war spark interest in missile shelter

This picture from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) taken on August 29, 2017 and released on August 30, 2017 shows North Korea's intermediate-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 lifting off from the launching pad at an undisclosed location near Pyongyang.
HOLDEN, Mo. – The man who owns an excavated underground Minuteman II missile site in Missouri says interest in the property has spiked as concern grows over North Korea.
California investor Russ Nielsen says an online page about the site near Holden used to get about 70 online views a day.
The Kansas City Star reports as North Korea tests and fires ballistic missiles, survivalists and others are viewing the site about 150 times a day.
Nielsen says the new interest is definitely coming from “preppers” – people who want to be prepared for widespread calamity.
The selling price for the silo is $325,000. He says he’s had five serious potential buyers since he put the site up for sale in 2015.