Post Scripts: Trump visits Missouri and more

ST. LOUIS, MO — This week on Post-Scripts Fox 2's Mike Colombo and Post-Dispatch National and Political Editor Christopher Ave led a discussion on local, state and regional topics.

Post-Dispatch reporter Stephen Deere appeared as a guest to discuss the situation involving the St.Louis Blues proposed practice facility in Creve Coeur Park. The proposed site and recent work on the property has created controversy involving the St.Louis County Council.

The conversation then shifted to President Trump's visit Wednesday to Springfield, MO. Post-Dispatch reporter Kevin McDermott covered the event. He described Mr.Trump's speech and how it was received by those in attendance. That topic transitioned into the 2018 election where democratic Senator Claire McCaskill will look to remain in office. A potential challenger in that race could be republican Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley. Hawley did not attend Mr.Trump's visit. He was on vacation.

McDermott later discussed controversial comments about lynching from a Missouri State Representative.

Post-Scripts concluded with Christopher Ave sharing trending topics.