Rediscover the new and improved Laclede’s Landing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Sunday is the last day of the Big Muddy Blue's Festival in Laclede's Landing starting at 3 pm. It's a great atmosphere with music on more than 6 stages for people of all ages.

There have been many changes to this area in St. Louis and now is a great time to rediscover the new and improved Landing. The Arch grounds on the north side of the Landing have opened up and connect to the Landing in a beautiful way.

The Landing has many attractions. A few include a Purina dog park, children's aquarium, a wax museum, and plenty of patio dining near the river with beautiful views of the Gateway Arch. It is also just steps away from Downtown St. Louis and the casino.

For more information, visit: www.lacledeslanding.com