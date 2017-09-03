Two Butts and a Ham BBQ: Cornbread stuffed pork loin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Two Butts & a Ham has a great recipe to take your Labor Day Grilling to the next level! Check out the recipe for Cornbread Stuffed Pork Loin and Balsamic Vegetable Skewers below and also visit www.twobuttsbbq.com.

Cornbread Stuffed Pork Loin and Balsamic Vegetable Skewers

1. Start by explaining two zone cooking on grill. Place all coals on one side (hot) and the opposite side is the cold zone.

2. Oil the grill to prevent sticking

3. Add a wood chunk to coals for smoke

4. Show the pork loin stuffed. Explain how to cut the pocket in the pork.

5. Describe the components of the stuffing. (Cornbread, sautéed onion and apples, bacon, dried cherries and chicken stock)

6. Season the pork loin with a generous amount of rub.

7. Place the stuffed pork on the hot zone to sear all sides and create grill marks.

8. Turn the loin.

9. Move the loin to the cold zone until it comes to a internal temperature of 150 degrees.

10. Place vegetable skewers on the hot zone.

11. Explain the ingredients (zucchini, yellow squash, red onion and grape tomatoes placed on rosemary skewers). Vegetables are brushed with balsamic vinaigrette before placing on grill

12. Have a pork loin already cooked and brush it with cherry glaze.

13. Vegetable skewers are removed and brushed with vinaigrette again.