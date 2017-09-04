× E.T. returning to STL movie screens for two nights

After 35 years, one of our favorite aliens is flying back onto the big screen.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Steven Spielberg’s classic tale of childhood and an out-of-this-world friendship, returns to movie screens for two days only on September 17 and September 20.

Screenings are being held at the Regal St. Louis Stadium 18 and at both Wehrenberg Threatres at the Des Peres 14 Cinema and the St. Charles Stadium 18.

Tickets for the shows are available for sale from Fathom Events.