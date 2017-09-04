Firefighters battling large mulch fire in the Metro East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, IL - Firefighters have been battling a large mulch fire in the Metro East for much of Labor Day Monday.

If you noticed a lot of smoke coming from the east side near the Mississippi River Monday afternoon, this is why, large mounds of mulch are on fire that apparently combusted because of the hot conditions. The fire is located on Queeny Avenue off Route 3 in Cahokia at the Old Castle Lawn and Garden retail business where firefighters have been on scene or more than four hours.

The fire was noticed around 2 pm this afternoon at the Old Castle Lawn and Garden business in Sauget, Illinois. The company has a large retail operation with commercial clients with large properties.

The company estimates that about 20,000 yards of mulch has burned. Fire departments from Sauget and about seven other area departments have been pouring water on the smoky fire, and using a bulldozer to spread sand over the burning mulch to snuff it out.

The Old Castle Lawn and Garden is a large operation covering several acres, but the plant manager says the mounds of mulch along Queeney Avenue are burning. While tons of mulch behind the fire has not been affected. The fire started in a small mound to the south and the mulch combusted from the heat and then was fed by the winds.

No buildings or equipment on site were damaged and no one was injured.

The Sauget Fire Department has been trucking in water via tankers to fight the blaze.

The plant manage says the company will suffer just a small loss from the fire.

Fire departments will remain here fighting the fire while it smolders, and that may take a few more hours.