Franklin County deputies searching for suspected car thief

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with several car thefts in the area.

According to a sheriff’s spokesperson, Steven Stotts was last seen running from deputies into the woods southbound from Highway 30 and County Line Road.

Deputies described Stotts as a Caucasian man, standing 5’11”, wearing a black hat, red shirt, and khaki shorts.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Louis County Police Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are assisting in the search.

If you see Stotts, the sheriff’s office asks that you do not approach him.

Anyone with information on Stotts’ whereabouts is asked to contact Franklin County authorities at 636-583-2567 (option 3) or 911. Callers can remain anonymous.