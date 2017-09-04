× Man accidentally shoots self while at grocery store

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – A University City man was hospitalized and later charged after accidentally shooting himself while shopping at a Schnuck’s grocery store over the weekend.

According to Det. Sgt. Shawn Whitley, a police spokesman, the incident took place around 5 p.m. in the 6900 block of Olive Boulevard.

Upon arriving at the store, officers learned a man was carrying a loaded firearm in his waistband without a holster when the gun went off. The man told police the gun started to fall and while trying to keep it from hitting the ground, the gun discharged.

The man was struck in the leg, Whitley said. The round hit the floor, ricocheted, and wound up in the ceiling.

The man was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. He was later charged with discharging a firearm.

A second person standing nearby was struck by debris and suffered minor scratches and bruises, Whitley said. This person was treated at the scene.