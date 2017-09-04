Man charged after gun discharges in a U-City grocery store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO - A man is charged with discharging a firearm after University City Police said his gun accidentally fired inside a Schnuck's grocery store, injuring himself and one other person.

The incident happened at the store located at 6920 Olive Boulevard at 5pm Sunday.

According to a press release issued by the University City Police Department: the man was carrying the gun in his waistband without a holster. When the gun began slipping from his waistband, he grabbed the gun to keep it from falling to the ground. That's when the gun discharged a single round into his leg. The round then hit the floor, ricocheted and became lodged in the ceiling.

The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. A second person who was standing in the vicinity of the incident was struck by unknown debris, which caused minor scratches and bruises.

Some shoppers question their safety and why there isn't stricter gun control.

"Personally, I don't see why you would ever need to bring a gun grocery shopping or anyplace else," said a customer, Michael Yarbrough. "It's not some place you'd need to protect yourself," he added.

"I have mixed feelings about this," said another shopper, Cecilia Nadal. "I think that when you open up the flood gates for people to have guns legitimately, then safety issues can come up, killing can come up, if you didn't have a gun, you might not think to use it”.

There were no 'no guns allowed' signs posted outside the Schnuck's grocery store or on the entry doors.

We were not able to reach Schnuck's officials for comment them during the Labor Day weekend.