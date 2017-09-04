How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Martinez throws 3-hitter, Cardinals beat Padres 2-0

Posted 8:53 pm, September 4, 2017, Updated at 08:52PM, September 4, 2017

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez delivers a pitch to the Philadelphia Phillies in the ninth inning at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on June 10, 2017. Martinez got his first career complete game shutout as St. Louis defeated Philadelphia 7-0. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Carlos Martinez threw a three-hitter and struck out 10, Yadier Molina hit a two-run single and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Diego Padres 2-0 Monday for their fourth victory in five games.

The Cardinals remained three games behind Colorado in the race for the NL’s second wild card.

It was the second career shutout and complete game for Martinez (11-10). He got his first of each on June 10 when he threw a four-hitter and struck out 11 in a 7-0 victory gainst Philadelphia. He also pitched nine scoreless innings against San Francisco on May 20 in a game the Cardinals lost 3-1 in the 13th.

Martinez allowed only three singles and walked three. The Padres didn’t get a runner into scoring position the whole game and never had two runners on in any inning.

Luis Perdomo (7-9) allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings.