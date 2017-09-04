Mascot debate heats up at a Wentzville High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE. MO - A mascot debate is heating up at one Wentzville high school and a petition circulating asking officials to get rid of their longtime mascot.

Alumni tell Fox 2 the Indian has been the school mascot since it was founded in 1896. However, the issue facing people seems to be one of the 21st century.

Taylor Morrison graduated from Holt High School a few months ago. She began a petition to keep the Indian mascot after she saw this petition from senior Simon Osler. His petition says in part the Indian is ‘an outdated and offensive caricature aimed towards Native Americans,’ and the school should not use an 'image that stereotypes an entire marginalized group of people.'

Fox 2’s Roche Madden talked to several folks at a local shopping center. Most people were in favor of keeping the Indian as the mascot, one woman was not sure.

Simon Oslar declined to be interviewed on camera. He sent me a statement that says in part, 'the term 'Indian' and the imagery that goes along with it can be hurtful to native peoples, and we at Wentzville Holt High School can and should do better.'

Morrison’s petition has about five times more signatures. Both sides plan to submit them to educators.

Simon Oslar`s mother says she didn`t want her son to be interviewed on TV she says he`s been the target of ugly attacks by adults on-line.