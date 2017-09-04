How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

PICTURES: Cardboard War 2017

Oh the cardboard carnage… It was an epic day of armor building followed by ultimate destruction in Jefferson Barracks Park. You should make plans now to attend this yearly melee fun free-for-all for young and old alike.

